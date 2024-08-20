'She Will Always Have Our Backs': Hillary Clinton Praises Kamala Harris

Hillary Clinton addressed the Democratic convention in Chicago today

Hillary Clinton, who became the first woman to secure a major US party's presidential nomination, addressed the Democratic convention in Chicago today and praised her party's new presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

“As president, she will always have our backs and she will be a fighter for us. She will fight to lower costs for hard-working families, open the doors wide for good paying jobs and, yes, she will restore abortion rights nationwide,” Clinton said.

Thousands have gathered in Chicago for the Democratic Convention to show their support for Kamala Harris as officially nominated democratic party candidate against Republican rival Donald Trump in the 2024 US presidential elections.

Clinton also slammed Trump, who she lost in the 2016 US elections, and said he "only thinks about himself".

"Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial, and when he woke up, he made his own kind of history, the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions," she said.

.@HillaryClinton: Kamala will never rest in defense of our freedom and safety. Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial pic.twitter.com/30gaMgk7n3 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 20, 2024

Clinton, who lost the party's nomination to Barrack Obama in 2008, also praised US President Joe Biden, saying he has been the "champion of Democracy, at home and abroad."

"And now, we are writing a new chapter in America's story," Clinton said, adding Kamala has the "character, experience and vision to lead us forward."

Kamala Harris' Surprise Appearance

Kamala Harris also made a surprise appearance at the party's national convention and vowed to defeat her Republican rival Donald Trump in the November election.

"Let us fight for the ideals we hold dear and let us always remember, when we fight we win!" she said in brief remarks.

She also praised Biden and said, "Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation."

"We are forever grateful," she told Biden.