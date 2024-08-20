Live Updates: US' Democratic National Convention To Kick Start In Chicago

Joe Biden, who quit the US presidential race last month, will speak at the convention

Thousands have gathered in Chicago ahead of the four-day US Democratic Convention to show their support for Kamala Harris as officially-nominated democratic party candidate for US presidential polls 2024. Kamala Harris, 59, will formally accept the candidature at the event.

The convention will also mark the official nomination of Kamala Harris' running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

US President Joe Biden, who quit the US presidential race last month, will speak at the convention and Kamala Harris is likely to join him on stage, according to news agency reuters.

Apart from them, several leaders such as former US Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are expected to speak at the event.

Here are the live updates on US' 2024 Democratic National Conventional-