'Joe, Forever Grateful To You': Kamala Harris At Democratic Convention

US Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamal Harris has thanked US President Joe Biden for his "lifetime of service" to the nation. Addressing the opening of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the Indian-origin leader said the country was "forever grateful" to the 81-year-old for his leadership.

"I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president, Joe Biden. Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation. We are forever grateful to you," she said in a surprise speech on the first day of the party's convention.

The 59-year-old leader is expected to officially accept her nomination for the November US elections at the convention.

"People from every corner of our country and every walk of life are here and this November we will come together and declare with one voice that we are moving forward. Let us always remember --- when we fight, we win," she said.