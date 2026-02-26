'Heinous Individual, Didn't Know About Criminal Acts': Hillary Clinton On Epstein

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told US House lawmakers that she did not know of late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein or his ex-associate Ghislaine Maxwell's crimes on the first day of depositions that will also include former President Bill Clinton.

"I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein," Hillary Clinton said in an opening statement she shared on social media.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee accused the Republican-led panel of trying to shift the focus away from US President Donald Trump's ties to Epstein.

"If this Committee is serious about learning the truth about Epstein's trafficking crimes, it would not rely on press gaggles to get answers from our current president on his involvement; it would ask him directly under oath about the tens of thousands of times he shows up in the Epstein files," Clinton said in the statement.