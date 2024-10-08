Hezbollah Says It Targeted Israeli Military Base Near Tel Aviv

Hezbollah said it had targeted an Israeli military intelligence base near Tel Aviv on Monday..
Beirut:
Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it had targeted an Israeli military intelligence base near Tel Aviv on Monday.
The Iran-backed group said it fired "a salvo of rockets at the Glilot base of military intelligence unit 8200 on the outskirts of Tel Aviv".
