Hezbollah Says It Targeted Israeli Military Base Near Tel Aviv

The Iran-backed group said it fired "a salvo of rockets at the Glilot base of military intelligence unit 8200 on the outskirts of Tel Aviv".

Beirut:

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it had targeted an Israeli military intelligence base near Tel Aviv on Monday.

The Iran-backed group said it fired "a salvo of rockets at the Glilot base of military intelligence unit 8200 on the outskirts of Tel Aviv".

