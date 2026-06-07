German Man Sets World Record For Eating Over 1 Kg Of Honey In One Minute

A man known for taking on unusual eating and drinking challenges has added another achievement to his long list of records. Andre Ortolf from Germany set a new world record for the most honey eaten in one minute during an event held in Augsburg, Bavaria, reported Guinness World Records.

Andre consumed 1,273 grams, or 44.91 ounces, of honey within just 60 seconds. The feat earned him the title for the most honey eaten in one minute.

The record attempt took place in Augsburg, a city in the German state of Bavaria. By successfully eating more than a kilogram of honey in a minute, Andre secured another place in the record books.

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Andre Ortolf is widely known for his achievements in speed eating and speed drinking events. Over the years, he has built a reputation as a prolific record breaker in this field, regularly taking on unusual food and drink challenges.

His accomplishment highlights his experience and ability in competitive eating events. Consuming 1,273 grams of honey in such a short period required speed and determination, helping him set a new benchmark for the record.