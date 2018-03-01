Geneva Airport Reopens After Icy 'Beast From The East'

The airport reopened at 1000 GMT for departures and will accept arrivals from 1200 GMT, the airport said in a statement on its mobile app, which showed more than 40 flights from Geneva had been cancelled, as well as dozens arrivals.

World | | Updated: March 01, 2018 16:55 IST
20 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Geneva Airport Reopens After Icy 'Beast From The East'

Much of Europe has been suffering from the snow blizzards with Geneva being the latest to suffer (File)

Zurich:  The airport in the Swiss city of Geneva closed for several hours on Thursday due to bitterly cold weather that has hit many parts of Europe this week with snow and icy winds, causing travel chaos.

The airport reopened at 1000 GMT for departures and will accept arrivals from 1200 GMT, the airport said in a statement on its mobile app, which showed more than 40 flights from Geneva had been cancelled, as well as dozens arrivals.

A Siberian weather system forecasters have called the "beast from the east" brought snow, strong winds and the coldest temperatures for years to many regions across Europe.

Geneva's temperatures are set to rise later on Thursday, but the freeze is expected to continue elsewhere.

Geneva airport recommended passengers check with their airlines on whether upcoming flights would be scheduled for departure.

Comments
Close [X]

 
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Geneva airportSiberian ArcticBeast from the East

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorLIVE TVElection 2018MeghayalaNagalandTripura

................................ Advertisement ................................