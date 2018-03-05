Locals Go Ice Skating As 'Beast From The East' Freezes Amsterdam's Canals

Social media has been bustling with photos and videos of people gliding or walking on what used to be waterways till a week ago.
A rare sight today: people ice skating on the canals of Amsterdam. pic.twitter.com/ODfUdgjaBh— Gosse Bouma (@Gosserd) March 2, 2018
went ice skating on the canals in amsterdam!!! pic.twitter.com/iyloMIbQHi— j (@kiwikinda) March 2, 2018
#skating on the #canals in #Delftpic.twitter.com/htuMwkvMdf— Riccardo MG Ferrari (@CionnRatz) March 2, 2018
I aim to someday have the confidence of dutchies skating on a frozen canal at night. pic.twitter.com/WODIP3qiu9— Stephanie Nemeth (@stephaniecodes) March 2, 2018
On Thursday, before the ice was thick enough, two skaters fell through thin ice on the Prinsengracht canal in Amsterdam. While one of them managed to get out of the water on his own, the other was rescued by a local, reports NLtimes.
In other parts of Netherlands and Europe, the 'beast' has wreaked havoc with flight cancellations across several European airports. While conditions improved over the weekend, temperatures remained below zero.
(With AFP inputs)
