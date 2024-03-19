Gaza's Rafah Operation Would Be 'Mistake': Biden Warns Netanyahu

Joe Biden has told Benjamin Netanyahu that Gaza's Rafah offensive would be mistake.

US President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday he was deeply concerned by Israeli plans for a ground operation in Gaza's Rafah, adding that an offensive would be a "mistake," the White House said.

Netanyahu had also agreed to Biden's request to send a delegation of senior Israeli officials to Washington to discuss the plans and a possible "alternative approach," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

