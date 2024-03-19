Gaza's Rafah Operation Would Be "Mistake": Biden Warns Netanyahu

Washington:

US President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday he was deeply concerned by Israeli plans for a ground operation in Gaza's Rafah, adding that an offensive would be a "mistake," the White House said.

Netanyahu had also agreed to Biden's request to send a delegation of senior Israeli officials to Washington to discuss the plans and a possible "alternative approach," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

