Gaza War To Continue 'With Or Without International Support': Israel Minister

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Wednesday that the war in the Gaza Strip would continue "with or without international support".

"Israel will continue the war against Hamas with or without international support. A ceasefire at the current stage is a gift to the terrorist organisation Hamas, and will allow it to return and threaten the residents of Israel," Cohen told a visiting diplomat, according to a statement issued by his ministry.

