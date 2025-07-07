Advertisement

Israeli negotiators taking part in the ceasefire talks have clear instructions to achieve a ceasefire agreement under conditions that Israel has accepted.

First Session Of Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Ended Inconclusively: Report
The ceasefire talks came ahead of Benjamin Netanyahu's third visit to the White House.
  • First session of indirect Hamas-Israel ceasefire talks in Qatar ended inconclusively
  • Israeli delegation lacked sufficient mandate to reach agreement with Hamas
  • Talks resumed ahead of Israeli PM Netanyahu's third visit to the White House
Cairo:

The first session of indirect Hamas-Israel ceasefire talks in Qatar ended inconclusively, two Palestinian sources familiar with the matter said early on Monday, adding that the Israeli delegation didn't have a sufficient mandate to reach an agreement with Hamas.

The talks resumed on Sunday, ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's third visit to the White House since US President Donald Trump returned to power nearly six months ago.

"After the first session of indirect negotiations in Doha, the Israeli delegation is not sufficiently authorized and is not authorized to reach an agreement with Hamas, as it has no real powers", the sources told Reuters.

Netanyahu said, before his departure to Washington, that Israeli negotiators taking part in the ceasefire talks have clear instructions to achieve a ceasefire agreement under conditions that Israel has accepted.

