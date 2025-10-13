From Caliph In Rome To Aliens On Earth: Baba Vanga's Predictions Resurface

A Caliph will one day rule in Rome, according to renowned Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga. Often called the "Nostradamus of the Balkans", Vanga, who passed away in 1996, has made a series of predictions that continue to grab global attention. These predictions are not available in written text anywhere but have been passed on to the next generation by her followers and aides.

Among her most startling claims is that in 18 years, a Caliph may rule in Rome, the city that houses the Vatican City. In Islam, the Caliph is the ruler of the Muslim ummah (community). Vanga, whose full name was Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, also predicted that in 19 years, the face of Europe may transform drastically, with massive population losses.

Her prophecies also suggested a Great Muslim War. She said the conflict would begin with the Arab Spring in 2010 and primarily take place in Syria. She also warned that chemical weapons might be used against Europeans by the Islamic State (ISIS).

According to Baba Vanga, "Europe as we know it today will cease to exist by the end of 2044." She predicted that the "continent would become almost empty after the systematic elimination of its population, leaving a wasteland nearly devoid of life."

She previously predicted that aliens would visit Earth in 2025. The prediction has sparked a buzz on social media, with some users suggesting it might be coming true following the discovery of a mysterious object, 3I/ATLAS, which is hurtling toward Earth.

Scientists in Chile detected the mysterious object 3I/ATLAS is moving at 1.3 lakh miles per hour and is estimated to be 10-20 km wide, about the size of Manhattan City.

Other predictions by Baba Vanga include humans beginning to explore Venus by 2028 as a potential energy resource; communism will spread across multiple nations worldwide by 2076 and humanity will establish contact with extraterrestrial life by 2130.

In addition to this, she predicted that humans will be forced to leave Earth as it becomes uninhabitable by 3797, and by 5079, the world will come to an end.