At Least 40 Dead In Multiple Kabul Blasts: Interior Ministry

Afghan media has previously been targeted by militants, underlying the risks faced by journalists in the war-torn country.

World | | Updated: December 28, 2017 13:31 IST
The blast is in move to target Afghan media groups. (AFP)

Kabul, Afghanistan:  At least 40 people were killed and many others wounded in multiple blasts at a Shiite cultural centre in Kabul on Thursday, officials said, in the latest violence to hit the Afghan capital.

"The target of the attack was the Tabayan cultural centre. A ceremony was being held to mark the 38th anniversary of Soviet-invasion in Afghanistan when the explosion went off," deputy interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told AFP. 

The centre is near to the Afghan Voice Agency, a media outlet which earlier reports had suggested could be the target.

