Forget Netflix, This Bar's Livestream Is Internet's Latest Obsession

People in Florida have a new pastime - watching a local bar's livestream. Instead of going out, viewers are tuning in from home to see what's happening inside The Elbo Room bar in Fort Lauderdale.

It started streaming daily events and staff antics in 1996 just to stay connected with customers, and it quickly caught on.

Now, people are watching bartenders mix drinks, random dance-offs, and everything in between, often commenting live and sharing clips online.

Courtney, a social media user, shared videos from the Elbo Room about what she calls her favourite show, according to The NY Post.

In her first video, she shows that she's put the livestream on her TV and is watching the people at the bar as they hang out and interact with each other.

Since the livestream doesn't have sound, Courtney's videos show her guessing what the people in the bar might be saying or doing. Some call it both the best and worst idea ever, while others praise the Elbo Room livestream as top-tier entertainment.

People at home can watch all of this for free on YouTube, but without sound. If they want to hear what's happening, they can pay $2.99 a month for the "BandCam+" subscription, which also includes access to the second-floor bar camera.

The bar has multiple cameras covering different spots, including the beach, patio, band area, and the main bar.

The Elbo Room isn't the only bar doing this. Dirty Harry's in Key West livestreams too, and Sloppy Joe's even has its own "Sloppy Joe's Bingo," a fun crowd-watching game created by the Regulation Podcast team.

There's also a bar called Woodys in Liverpool that goes live every night.

Elbo Room on Fort Lauderdale Beach, founded in 1938, was the first commercial establishment in the world to stream LIVE with cameras over the internet in 1996.