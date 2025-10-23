UK Streamer Sam Pepper Banned After Firework Incident Injures Teen During Diwali Event In Delhi

In a troubling livestream captured in New Delhi during Diwali celebrations, British content creator and streamer Sam Pepper appeared to strike a young teen with a firework, prompting his suspension from multiple platforms. The incident, which drew widespread online criticism, reportedly left a local girl injured and sparked urgent calls for accountability.

According to reports, Pepper was filming a gathering where attendees exchanged Roman-candle-style fireworks on October 20, 2025. During the stream, he aimed a firework toward a bystander and shouted "Headshot!" after the device made contact. Within seconds, witnesses claimed a girl suffered a cut above her eyebrow and appeared to have worsened injuries.

According to Decrypt.co, streaming platforms acted quickly following the incident. Sam Pepper's accounts were banned on both Kick and Pump.fun, with one platform stating the decision was made just "hours" after the viral clip began circulating online.

Pepper later addressed the controversy on X (formerly Twitter), calling it a "stupid" mistake. He wrote, "Was in India tonight with another big group firing small fire crackers back and forth at each other... one of the group on the other side got hit by a cracker I shot and got a cut above their eyebrow. I feel terrible, we sent someone with them to get them checked out and made sure all costs were paid..."

While Pepper insists the injury was minor and not a loss of vision, witnesses remain unconvinced. The clip sparked renewed debate about influencer responsibility and safety during live-streaming.

Users on social media expressed outrage over Sam Pepper's actions, calling his behavior immature and reckless for someone in his 40s. One user remarked it was giving "dropped on his head as a child energy," while another criticized the toxic "it's just a prank, bro" culture he represents. Many questioned why he hadn't been arrested, arguing that a brief platform ban wasn't enough and calling for a lifetime ban from all streaming services.