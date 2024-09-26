Video: UK Influencer Ends Up In Hospital After Consuming 'Bhang' In India

Feeling unsafe in the hospital, the influencer returned to Bangkok.

A British influencer recently found himself in a troubling situation during his trip to India. Taking to Instagram, influencer Sam Pepper shared that he was hospitalised with food poisoning after allegedly drinking bhang. While he initially enjoyed the experience, he revealed that things became worse after he suffered a high fever and severe stomach infection, which forced him to postpone his India tour and get immediate medical attention. The influencer also claimed that the hospital staff mishandled his treatment, alleging that they left the IV drip valve open and blood was spilling everywhere.

"I did the worst thing you could do in India and I ended up in the hospital. The food that you should never ever touch and I tried myself some of that finger milk (bhang). This guy's been on the street for over 17 years making this. The guy making the drink was a holy man, so I had a bit of a trust in him but I probably shouldn't have. After drinking this milk, I was pleasantly surprised by the taste. I continued on with my day like nothing happened, but it all changed that night," Mr Pepper said in the video.

"I woke up at 7 PM, violently vomiting, I couldn't control anything inside me. At 7 am in the morning it finally stopped, I felt relieved but had a crazy fever, later that evening the fever got way too much for me. I had to call in a doctor. This doctor had a very nice briefcase so I trusted everything he said and I took the medicine he gave me, but the medicine kicked the bacteria into overdrive inside my stomach and next thing I know instead of coming out of my mouth it was coming out the other end," Sam Pepper added.

After feeling sick for a few more hours, Mr Pepper said that his friends took him to a hospital. The first thing the staff did was check his temperature, which was 102.5 degrees. The influencer noticed his stool colour change from brown to "green". He said that even tough the doctors acted quickly and gave him IV fluids and antibiotics, his condition didn't improve.

Further, Mr Pepper claimed that despite doing many tests, the doctors couldn't figure out what was wrong. He also said that one night the Indian nurses left his IV drip valve undone, further escalating his anxiety. Feeling unsafe in the hospital, he returned to Bangkok for more tests to finally find out what was happening to him, he said in the clip.

This incident with the British influencer has drawn significant attention, with many users commenting on the situation. While some users sympathised with the internet personality, others poked fun at his experience.

"India's food and drinks aren't for everyone-hope he recovers soon!" wrote one user. "Bhang is not for the faint-hearted, especially for first-timers. Poor guy," commented another.

"Why the heck all these people come and eat on the roadside in the name of experience when you know your stomach is not strong enough to digest. Just go to some good fine dining restaurants and eat there, there are plenty of them," said a third user.

"who told you to drink from there mate? there are big restaurants and better places to eat food out there. why do you have to defame india by going to the dirtiest place possible?" expressed another.

Mr Pepper shared the video just a few hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 71,000 views.