Influencer Slammed For Placing Underwear Between Breads In Supermarket

A video showing a woman removing her underwear and placing it among the bread at a supermarket has sparked outrage and disgust on social media. Reports identify the woman in the viral challenge video as Chloe Lopez, an English influencer, who claimed to have performed this bizarre act on camera as part of a challenge.

In the video, she is seen standing in front of the bread section, where she takes off her underwear and places it on a tray of bread. Although other people were present behind her, they did not seem to notice the camera. The woman then walked away with her trolley, smiling at the camera.

See the video here:

Una "influencer" se quita las bragas en el Mercadona y las esconde en el pan para unos cuántos likes... Pienso que @Mercadona debe denunciar a ésta cerda, ¿Alguien más? pic.twitter.com/4efGUDnSQu — Muy.Mona/🇪🇸💚 (@Capitana_espana) August 13, 2024

According to La Razon, a Spanish news outlet, the incident occurred at a Mercadona supermarket.

"If Mercadona doesn't report this woman and make it public that they are prioritizing their customers' health, I will never buy bread from Mercadona again," one user commented in disgust.

"I would ban her from entering any supermarket, department store, or shopping centre for life," another user wrote.

"She leaves her underwear everywhere. And she's British. Then she comes on holiday to Spain and leaves her underwear in a Mercadona," another remarked.

The British influencer is known for creating adult content on TikTok. According to reports, Mercadona is currently investigating the incident and has not ruled out taking appropriate action against Chloe Lopez for her unhygienic behaviour.



