Chaos At 30,000ft: British Airways Steward Caught Dancing Naked In Mid-Air Drug Binge

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A British Airways steward was arrested for dancing naked in a lavatory. The incident occurred mid-flight on a San Francisco to London route. British Airways confirmed his suspension and a police investigation.

A British Airways steward was arrested after being found dancing naked in a business class lavatory during a flight from San Francisco to London Heathrow, according to The Sun. The incident occurred mid-flight, with the steward allegedly under the influence of drugs.

Crew members noticed the steward's absence during meal service and, upon searching, found him unclothed and incoherent in the Club World cabin restroom. He was dressed in First Class pyjamas and restrained in a luxury seat for the remainder of the ten-and-a-half-hour journey.

Upon landing, he was arrested by police and received medical attention. The Airbus A380 had approximately 470 people on board, and fellow crew members had to work without breaks to compensate for his absence. British Airways confirmed the steward has been suspended and stated the matter is now under police investigation. Scotland Yard has been contacted for further comment.

One worker told The Sun: "We think the guy popped pills when he was meant to be working. It is an extraordinary thing to do.The plane was cruising at 37,000ft over the Atlantic, but this bloke seemed to be higher than anyone else.

"Rather than asking passengers 'chicken or beef', he was stripping off and dancing in the toilet. It was a long time before he was located and he was completely out of it."

"Not only is it really dangerous, it is a crazy way to end your BA career. This job can do ridiculous things to people, but staging a one-man disco in a Club World toilet is a new one on me."

British Airways said it is a police matter. This incident adds to a series of recent misconduct cases involving British Airways staff, raising concerns about crew behaviour and airline safety protocols.