British Influencer Falls To His Death While Trying To Climb Spain's Highest Bridge

A 26-year-old British man died on Sunday after falling from Spain's tallest bridge, which he had climbed to create social media content, authorities reported on Monday. Accompanied by a 24-year-old fellow Briton, the unidentified victim fell while climbing the cable-stayed bridge in Talavera de la Reina, approximately 70 miles southwest of Madrid, the Guardian reported. The man reportedly attempted his climb without any safety equipment. Local authorities also cited heavy rainfall in Talavera before the accident, which may have made the bridge's surface slippery, according to Spanish media reports.

"As far as we have been able to learn, they had come to Talavera to climb the bridge and create content for social networks, which has resulted in this disastrous and sad outcome," Talavera city councillor for public security Macarena Munoz said.

According to city officials, climbing the bridge is strictly prohibited, with repeated warnings emphasising that it's not allowed under any circumstances. Despite these warnings, thrill-seeking tourists continue to risk their lives for social media content, resulting in tragic incidents.

"We have reiterated on many occasions that it cannot be done under any circumstances," said Ms Munoz.

The city council said the man's body has been removed from the scene and taken to a nearby funeral home by a coroner.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said: ''We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain, and are in contact with the local authorities.''

Notably, the Castilla-La Mancha Bridge, towering at 630 feet, is Spain's tallest bridge and one of Europe's most impressive structures. Its striking design features a unique 152-wire rope system, forming a triangular fan-like shape that dominates the Spanish skyline.