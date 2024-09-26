Harsh Goenka On Sold Out Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh Concerts: 'Two Indias Are Emerging'

Mr Goenka's post has accumulated more than 88,000 views.

The upcoming Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh concerts have sparked a wave of excitement among fans, with tickets selling out in minutes. However, this frenzy has also triggered a discussion on social media about the evolving priorities of urban Indians. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, industrialist Harsh Goenka shared his thoughts on this widespread excitement surrounding the concert. India is now moving from "roti, kapda, makaan to a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara," he wrote.

"Urban Indians are clearly shifting from Roti, Kapda, Makaan to a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Coldplay's January 2025 shows sold out swiftly, with resale prices hitting 5x the original. Diljit's tickets, priced at Rs 7,000, saw massive sales, as did Dua Lipa and Bryan Adams' concerts," the billionaire wrote. "Two Indias are emerging-one enjoying these luxuries, while the other struggles to meet basic needs," he added.

Since being shared, Mr Goenka's post has accumulated more than 88,000 views. It has triggered a discussion on social media about the growing divide in India's urban population.

"Be it IPhone 16 rush or cold play tickets, it is more of FOMO..A small %age will actually use the iPhone16 added features. Large %age will flaunt it and put it on SM. Same with Coldplay. Small %age will be there for enjoying the music. For many, it is to flaunt it on SM. Classic example of both FOMO and "living on virtual world" syndrome," wrote one user.

"Very well summarized!! The luxuries are redefined in only one generation. And this India with the modern luxuries are redefining social values. I see challenges to India's core strength- family values," said another.

"Hope people are not buying on EMIs (urban Indian so called privilege). This might not be Urban India's love for rock music, it might be status in housing societies and corporate cafeteria 'Ya I am going" and 'Ya I went, it was so so'" commented a third user.

"Those who are enjoying luxuries are less than 5 percent. It should have been reverse. Only 5 percent struggling to meet basic needs," wrote another.

"Absolutely! It's fascinating to see how cultural consumption is evolving, but it also highlights the stark divide in our society. While some indulge in global experiences, many are still fighting for essentials. We need to address this disparity to ensure that all can partake in the richness of life. What do you think could bridge this gap?" said a fourth user.