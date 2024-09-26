US Woman Living In Delhi Shares Why Life Is Better In India: 'More To Life Than Money'

Mrs Fischer described US as a highly "individualistic" and "socially isolated" society

Kristen Fischer from America first visited India with her husband in 2017 and then permanently moved to New Delhi two years ago. The mother-of-three shared a video on her Instagram expressing why she left the USA to live in India.

In the viral video, Mrs Fischer described America as a highly "individualistic" and "socially isolated" society, lacking the deep sense of "community, culture, and life" that she has found in India. She further said that "there is more to life than money." She joyfully shared that her time in India has brought her great joy and a sense of fulfilment that she did not experience in the USA.

In the caption, she wrote, "It is always the same question, why in the world would I want to leave America and move to India? This well-meaning question often communicates two things. 1. India is a lesser place to live and I am worse off for being here. 2. America is a better place to live and I would be crazy to leave."

"If you are in India and thinking that life in America is so much better and you are just thinking to yourself I can't wait to leave India. I want to get out of here. I want to go somewhere better like America. Oftentimes, people ask me why on Earth I would have left America to come to India and I will tell you why," Mrs Fischer said.

"Don't get me wrong. I love America, I was raised there. I have my family there. It's a great place but it's by no means a perfect place. And even places like America have a lot of issues," she clarified.

"America is a very individualistic society. Very socially isolated. Every man for themselves kind of mentality and people are hardly willing to go out of their way to help people that they don't know. India on the other hand, is full of life and colour and culture and community and an overall sense of togetherness. People are so hospitable and they go out of their way to help people no matter what," the mom of three further said, adding, "I think my kids are being set up for a more successful life and future in India."

"In India, you are never alone. Anywhere you go, there are tons of people. I have met so many Indians living in America who have asked where everybody is. Where are the people? And they have felt very socially isolated and alone living in America," she added.

"So, sure. You can make more money living in the US. And if that's your only goal in life then maybe you'll be happy there. But I believe that there is so much more to life than just making money. There are a lot better reasons to want to live somewhere, to raise your family somewhere and I believe that joy, that fulfilment and that kind of life is what we can find living in India," Mrs Fischer concluded.

The video soon caught the attention of the internet users. A user commented, "Making money in US is also not easy. Cost of living in US is too high. Purchasing power in India is far better than US and people in India with different socio economic background live cohesively."

Another user wrote, "Perfectly said I'm a Tibetan, born and raised in India but now Dutch Citizen. When I was in India my life was way better in terms of mind and Health. You never feel alone. I'm thinking of moving back to India next year!"

"I don't think its a fair comparison, however, It is a matter of personal preference. India has many plus points but lacks laws being enforced, which makes it unsafe for people, especially women. Also, India is an expensive place to live. The taxes in India are like Nordic countries, unbelievably high while the returns are almost null for the common man. Glad to see though, that you are enjoying your stay in India. Indians are mostly courteous to foreigners and respectful," the third user wrote.



