For Some African-Americans, Meghan Markle Is Cause For Celebration

Ishea Brown and her friends will gather on Saturday to watch Markle marry Prince Harry. (Reuters)

Ishea Brown holds a Harry and Meghan book at her Seattle apartment. (Reuters)

Ishea Brown and more than a dozen of her black friends will gather around the TV set in her Seattle home on Saturday to watch the biracial actress Meghan Markle marry Britain's Prince Harry and to toast a union the hostess never imagined possible.Brown is not a longtime devotee of all things royal, and she was not particularly interested in the House of Windsor before November. All that changed with the announcement of the wedding of the queen's grandson to Markle, whose mother is black. "These are things that growing up I never would have thought that we would see," Brown, 33, said, referring to a woman with African-American heritage becoming a royal in the United Kingdom."I hope that women, but particularly black women, are able to see themselves in her and her mother, and know that there are no spaces that are not meant for us," she said.

Brown has dubbed her party "Black A.F. Royal Wedding Brunch" and is using the hashtag of #WakandaWeddingWeekend, a reference to the fictional African country Wakanda featured in the blockbuster movie "Black Panther."



Hundreds of thousands of royal watchers around the world will tune into the royal nuptials on May 19, and interest is particularly intense in the United States, with its historical, cultural and linguistic ties to Great Britain.



