5 Hilarious Things That Happened At Harry And Meghan's Royal Wedding A royal wedding does not take place without a few hiccups

The veil fail



As is tradition, the groom lifts the bride's veil inside the church. However, Prince Harry struggled for a bit before he finally got it right and lifted Meghan Markle's veil. It did give us a great picture, so we're not complaining!



Prince Charles nodding off?

#PrinceCharles asleep or trying not to laugh #RoyalWedding#HarryandMeghanpic.twitter.com/2mKmk31Kaw - Not Lady Scully (@CarJon1973) May 19, 2018

Planning a wedding is exhausting, more so if it is one that is to be live-streamed around the world and watched by millions. Perhaps we can forgive the groom's father for trying to catch some shut eye during the ceremony, then?



The excited page boy

Page boy Mulroney is stoked! #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/j30AW8WHnJ - Meghan Maven (@MeghanMaven) May 19, 2018

We were all excited about the royal wedding, but Master Mulroney truly showed it. One of the Mulroney twins, Brian or John, gave us a delightful picture as he walked behind Meghan Markle as she entered the church. The twins are sons of Ben and Jessica Mulroney, who are close friends of Meghan Markle.



The horse that just wanted to dance

sassy horse moment!! #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/Q01FPmqz7D - alex rees (@maybealexislost) May 19, 2018

Hey! He was just excited. And who wouldn't be?



Princess Charlotte stealing the show

Princess Charlotte is my favourite royal #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/ZVtMewacXU - maisie (@voguedyer) May 19, 2018

If there was one person who took the limelight away from the royal couple, it was Prince William and Kate's three-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte. The little royal's cheeky expressions definitely won the Internet.





Which was your favourite moment from the royal wedding? Let us know in the comments section.



