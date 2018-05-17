Meghan Markle: A 'Confident Mixed-Race Woman' Marries Into The Royal Family

Royal-watchers are dissecting every bit of wedding news for deeper meaning. (Reuters)

Paparazzi are staking out Markle's every move, gamblers are placing bets on who will design her dress. (AFP)

As 'Suits' found success, Markle booked speaking appearances and wrote essays for women's magazines.

The British tabloids were in a tizzy - and were, in some cases, blatantly racist after news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dating broke out. (AFP)

Prince Harry was worried about Meghan Markle's safety after news of them dating was confirmed. (AFP)

Meghan Markle meets members of the public during a walkabout on the esplanade at Edinburgh Castle (Reuters)

Meghan Markle herself was no longer taking part in the conversation about her identity.