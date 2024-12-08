FBI Offers $50,000 Reward In Hunt For UnitedHealthcare CEO's Killer

New York's mayor said Saturday "the net is tightening" on the man suspected of gunning down a top health insurance executive before fleeing the city.

Mayor Eric Adams also said detectives knew the name of the fresh-faced suspect, an image of whom was released by investigators Thursday and who has now been on the run for almost four days.

Adams praised "the manner in which (investigators) were able to follow his footsteps to recover evidence -- some of it is known, some of it is unknown -- but the net is tightening and we're going to bring this person to justice," he said, the New York Post reported.

The masked assailant was caught on camera entering a bus station in a northern neighborhood of Manhattan in the wake of Wednesday's slaying, but he could not be identified exiting the facility on foot, a police spokesman confirmed to AFP.

"They believe he's not in New York City," the spokesman added.

The image of the smiling suspect was obtained from a youth hostel where the gunman apparently stayed before the hit, detectives said, with media reporting he lowered his mask to flirt with a receptionist.

The FBI, which said it was assisting the New York police, offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to his capture.

Delay and deny

The gunman on Wednesday sprayed Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare -- one of the country's largest medical insurers -- with bullets in front of bystanders, in an audacious attack captured by a surveillance camera and now seen by millions.

Thompson was attending an investor conference in the Midtown business district.

Police have yet to suggest a motive and would not confirm media reports that the words "delay" and "deny" -- often used by insurance companies to reject claims -- were written on shell casings found at the scene.

Video footage shows Thompson on the sidewalk outside the New York Hilton Midtown when a man in a hooded top, his lower face covered, approaches from behind, then fires several shots at his 50-year-old victim, who crumples to the ground.

Camera footage showed the suspect fleeing on foot, before getting on a bicycle, with police revealing he headed to Central Park.

Officers have confirmed that a cell phone as well as DNA from a coffee cup were recovered from near the murder scene.

In the absence of an arrest, speculation has been rife that the gunman may have sought to take revenge for adverse medical coverage decisions made by the insurer.

UnitedHealthcare is a major player in the lucrative American health care market, and the parent group had revenues of $100.8 billion in the third quarter of the year.

