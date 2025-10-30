Ex-US Police Officer Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting Of Black Woman

A former Illinois sheriff's deputy was convicted of murder on Wednesday for the shooting of a Black woman inside her home, in a case that drew national attention and calls for police reform.

Sean Grayson, 31, who is white, was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury after two days of deliberations.

Grayson was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder for the July 2024 shooting of Sonya Massey, 36, a mother of two, and the jury opted to convict him only of the lesser charge.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has been representing the Massey family, expressed disappointment that Grayson was not convicted of first-degree murder but said the "verdict is still a measure of justice for Sonya Massey."

"Accountability has begun, and we now hope the court will impose a meaningful sentence that reflects the severity of these crimes and the life that was lost," Crump said in a statement.

First-degree murder carries a potential life sentence while punishment for second-degree murder is up to 20 years in prison.

Massey's shooting drew attention to police violence against African-Americans and prompted then-US president Joe Biden to say she "should be alive today."

Massey, who had received treatment in the past for mental health issues, had called the 911 emergency line to report a possible intruder in her home. Two Sangamon County sheriff's deputies arrived shortly after midnight.

Police body camera footage showed Massey talking to the officers and searching through her purse after they asked her for identification.

Grayson then asked her to check on a pot of boiling water on the stove, saying "we don't need a fire while we're here."

When Grayson stepped back into the living room, Massey asked why, and he responded with a laugh: "Away from your hot steaming water."

Holding the pot, Massey responded "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus" -- prompting the deputy to draw his weapon and say: "You better fucking not. I swear to God I'll fucking shoot you in your fucking face."

Apologizing, Massey crouched behind a counter as the officer screamed "drop the fucking pot" and fired three shots, killing Massey with a bullet to the face.

Grayson took the stand during his one-week trial and testified that he had felt threatened by the pot of boiling water Massey was holding.

The Sangamon County Board approved a $10 million settlement with Massey's estate earlier this year.

The United States was rocked by protests in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white police officer in Minnesota.

Floyd's death revived scrutiny of race relations and sparked nationwide calls for police reform.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)