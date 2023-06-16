Ex Chief Of UK's Independent Police Watchdog Charged With Sexual Offence

The offences are alleged to have been committed between 1985 and 1986. (Representational)

The former head of the UK's independent police watchdog has been charged with rape and sexual assault, prosecutors said on Friday.

Michael Lockwood, 64, stepped down as director general of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IPOC) regulator last December when a police investigation was launched.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which brings prosecutions in England and Wales, said he would face six charges of indecent assault and three of rape against a girl under 16.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between 1985 and 1986, it added.

Lockwood is scheduled to appear before a magistrate in Hull, northern England, on June 28.

His resignation came as the IPOC attempted to rebuild public trust in the police following a series of high-profile scandals.

The body was set up in 2018 to deal with complaints about police misconduct in England and Wales, with Lockwood in charge.

It has since reported on incidents of police racism and sexism as well as the excessive use of Taser stun weapons on black people.

The focus of police misconduct has recently centred on London's Metropolitan Police, after one of its officers was jailed for kidnap, rape and murder.

Another admitted being a serial rapist. Both have since been jailed for life.

An IOPC spokesman said it was aware of the CPS's decision to charge Lockwood but could not comment further as criminal proceedings were active.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)