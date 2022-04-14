'Twitter Has Extraordinary Potential. I'll Unlock It': Elon Musk's Letter

am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, said Elon Musk (FILE)

Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100 percent of its stock and take it private, according to a stock exchange filing. "Since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company," Musk said in a letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor.

Here's Elon Musk's letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor:

Bret Taylor

Chairman of the Board,

I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.

However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.

As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.

Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.