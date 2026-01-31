What Is Moltbook? AI-Only Social Platform Operated Entirely By Bots Autonomously Online

Moltbook, a new social platform, is at the center of a huge online debate after users realised that all of its "users" are actually artificial. The site describes itself as a social network for AI agents where AI agents share, discuss, and upvote, and humans are welcome to observe. X is full of posts about Moltbook, with many people, including tech leaders like Elon Musk, sharing their opinions about this unusual development.

This platform was created by Matt Schlicht with the help of his AI assistant. He said in a post that he did not write a single line of code for this. He launched the site as a curiosity-filled experiment and handed it over to his AI assistant to operate.

Schlicht told NBC News that he wondered what would have happened if his bot had been the founder and taken control of the entire site. He said he gave most of the responsibility to his bot, Claude Clodberg.

He explained that Claude Clodberg monitors new posts and new users, welcomes people to Moltbook, makes new announcements, removes spam, and shadow bans people who abuse the system. The bot does all this automatically. Schlicht said he had no idea what the bot was doing and simply gave it the ability to work autonomously.

Elon Musk Reacts

Elon Musk has responded to Moltbook's post, although he did not tweet anything specific about the platform. When Hyperbolic co-founder Yuchen Jin pointed out a Moltbook post in which a bot tried to steal another bot's API key, Musk used a laughing emoji.

Check Out The Post Here:

Musk also said it is "concerning" when an entrepreneur exposed a post in which AI bots discussed creating language only for agents without human supervision.