Elon Musk Spends Friday Night With Son At SpaceX, Mother Shares Pic

Elon Musk took his three-year-old son to SpaceX headquarters and spent some quality time on Friday. X AE A-Xii Musk, also referred to as X, is the latest guest at the Billionaire's company.

Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, shared the pictures on her Twitter handle along with a caption, "Late on a Friday night @elonmusk X @SpaceX."

The little boy, Elon Musk's first son with Canadian singer Grimes, was born on May 4, 2020.

It went massively viral, amassing more than 1.6 million views and nearly 30,000 likes.

"Hats off to @elonmusk! Most billionaires are out partying and having fun on Friday night yet Elon Musk spending time with his adorable son X and checking on his companies," commented one user.

"Photos speak so much louder than words and are snapshots of a moment in time to be forever in our memories. Of all Elons achievements his love for his children is his most beautiful and impressive," tweeted another.

"The kid is being exposed to experiences that will make the impossible seem possible," a third user said on Twitter.

A few months ago, X AE A-XII was in the news for making an appearance during his father's Zoom meeting. The little boy was seen perched on his father's lap when Mr Musk joined the digital meeting in December 2022.

The toddler even said 'Hi' several times and waved towards the camera while his dad giggled.

Before this, X also paid a visit to the Twitter headquarters. According to The Washington Post, the day Mr Musk took ownership of the microblogging website, he brought his son with him to intense talks at the company's headquarters.

Mr Musk and Grimes usually keep their child out of the spotlight.

In 2021, they also welcomed a daughter via a surrogate, Exa Dark Siderael Musk, known as Y. The pair have been co-parenting their children after splitting up in September last year.

