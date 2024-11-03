Advertisement

"Mindless, Heartless": Elon Musk After Celebrity Squirrel Peanut's Euthanasia

The Tesla CEO joined thousands online in mourning the beloved pet, who had captivated audiences with his charming antics and heartwarming videos on social media.

"Mindless, Heartless": Elon Musk After Celebrity Squirrel Peanut's Euthanasia
The Tesla CEO joined thousands online in mourning the beloved pet.

Elon Musk has criticised the Joe Biden administration, labelling it a “mindless and heartless killing machine” following the euthanasia of Peanut, the internet-famous squirrel confiscated by New York state officials. The Tesla CEO joined thousands online in mourning the beloved pet, who had captivated audiences with his charming antics and heartwarming videos on social media.

“President Donald Trump will save the squirrels” the billionaire wrote on X, alongside a squirrel and crying face emoji, and “RIP P'Nut.” His post included an image of Peanut perched on owner Mark Longo's back.

He claimed the government was a “mindless and heartless killing machine.”

In a follow-up tweet, Musk posted an AI generated image of Peanut as Star Wars character Obi-Wan Kenobi, holding a lightsaber. “If you strike me down, I will become more powerful than you could possibly imagine,” he tweeted, adding, “Obi PNut Kenobi.”

Peanut the squirrel, who lived with New Yorker Mark Longo for seven years, charmed fans worldwide with his endearing antics, often captured in videos and photos on his Instagram account, @peanut_the_squirrel12.

Peanut's journey to social media stardom began after Mr Longo rescued him as a baby, finding him after his mother had been struck by a car. Mr Longo bottle-fed Peanut and initially attempted to release him into the wild. But the squirrel returned and stayed with Mr Longo, eventually becoming a social media sensation with fans across the globe who followed his waffle-eating, costume-wearing escapades.

On Saturday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Chemung County Health Department reported that both Peanut and a raccoon found in Mark Longo's care were euthanised to test for rabies after a government worker was bitten by Peanut. The DEC indicated that both animals were illegally possessed and cited the risk of human rabies exposure as the reason for the euthanasia.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Mr Longo blamed the authorities and certain individuals who, he claimed, reported Peanut out of spite. “Internet, you WON,” Mr Longo wrote. “To the group of people who called (the DEC), there's a special place in hell for you.”

Peanut, Squirrel, Elon Musk
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
