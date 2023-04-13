Elon Musk Secretly Working On AI Project For Twitter: Report

Mr Musk is one of the founders of Open AI and he left the company in 2018.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is secretly working on an artificial intelligence project at the microblogging site, according to a report in the Independent. The second richest man in the world has already poached two researchers from leading AI research firm DeepMind and has also invested in 10,000 graphics processing units (GPUs), the Independent report further said.

According to the outlet, the effort entails creating a sizeable language model like those used in other generative AI systems such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. It is to be noted that Mr Musk is one of the founders of Open AI and he left the company in 2018. He has since then criticised the company's "move away from its founding principles".

"OpenAI was created as an open source (which is why I named it 'Open' AI), non-profit company to serve as a counterweight to Google, but now it has become a closed source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft. Not what I intended at all," he wrote in February.

As per the Independent, the move was made despite recent warnings about the risks posed by highly developed artificial intelligence, which Mr Musk described as a "profound risk to society and humanity." Recently, the Twitter chief signed an open letter, along with more than 1,000 other prominent technologists and researchers, urging the suspension of the creation of AI systems like ChatGPT until the dangers are fully appreciated.

"This pause should be public and verifiable, and include all key actors. If such a pause cannot be enacted quickly, governments should step in and institute a moratorium," the authors wrote in the letter.

Further, they added, "AI labs and independent experts should use this pause to jointly develop and implement a set of shared safety protocols for advanced AI design and development that are rigorously audited and overseen by independent outside experts. These protocols should ensure that systems adhering to them are safe beyond a reasonable doubt."

The outlet said that the exact purpose of Twitter's employment of generative AI is unknown. However, some with knowledge of the matter claim that it will be used to enhance search and restructure the platform's targeted advertising.