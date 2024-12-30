Elon Musk Says H-1B Visa System "Broken", Days After "Will Go To War" Promise

Days after vowing to "go to war" to defend the H-1B visas, tech billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday said the system, which is used to bring skilled foreign workers to the US, is "broken" and needs a "major reform".

Mr Musk and Indian-American tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have recently clashed with supporters of US President-elect Donald Trump over the issue of immigration.

Mr Musk and Mr Ramaswamy, who are set to be part of the incoming Trump administration, have backed the H-1B visa program.

Posting on X, the social media site he owns, Mr Musk, who himself migrated from South Africa on an H-1B, said he has "been very clear" that the program is "broken" and "needs major reform".

He was responding to a user who said the US needs to be a destination for the "world's most elite talent", but the H-1B program "isn't the way to do that".

Mr Musk said it can be "easily fixed" by raising the minimum salary significantly and adding a yearly cost for maintaining the H-1B, making it "materially more expensive to hire from overseas than domestically".

Easily fixed by raising the minimum salary significantly and adding a yearly cost for maintaining the H1B, making it materially more expensive to hire from overseas than domestically.



Last week, Mr Musk said bringing elite engineering talent from abroad was "essential for America to keep winning."

Mr Ramaswamy, the son of Indian immigrants, also echoed Mr Musk's sentiments. He argued that the US culture has long celebrated "mediocrity over excellence".

"A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math olympiad champ... will not produce the best engineers," he posted on X.

Debate Over H-1B Visas

The debate over H-1B visas began after Laura Loomer, a right-wing influencer, criticised Donald Trump's selection of Indian-American entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan as an adviser on artificial intelligence policy in his coming administration.

Ms Loomer, along with far-right figures like Ann Coulter and former Congressman Matt Gaetz, accused Mr Musk and Mr Ramaswamy of undermining American workers.

One viral post on X accused Mr Krishnan as an "India First" operative whose goal was to "replace American workers."

"Looking forward to the inevitable divorce between President Trump and Big Tech," Ms Loomer, a MAGA figure known for her conspiracy theories, said.

"We have to protect President Trump from the technocrats," she said.

Mr Musk fired back at his critics and warned of a "MAGA civil war."

He also swore at one critic, saying, "I will go to war on this issue."

Trump Backs Musk In H-1B Visa Debate

Donald Trump has sided with Elon Musk in a public dispute over the use of the H-1B visa, saying he fully backs the program for foreign tech workers opposed by some of his supporters.

Trump, who moved to limit the visas' use during his first presidency, told The New York Post on Saturday he was likewise in favour of the visa program.

"I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I've been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It's a great program," he was quoted as saying.