"F**k Yourself": Elon Musk's Reply To MAGA Supporter As H-1B Visa Debate Intensifies

Elon Musk has given his not-so-polite verdict amid the ongoing online debate surrounding H-1B visa and immigration reform. In a fiery exchange with an alleged Donald Trump supporter, the Tesla boss dropped the 'F-word' as the conversation around the immigration policy continues to divide the GOP lawmakers and Republican voters. The billionaire was responding to a clip of him shared on X (formerly Twitter), where he discussed the limits of education with the upshot being that one should not "optimise something that shouldn't exist".

However, after a user named Steve Mackey used Mr Musk's words to push the anti-H1-B rhetoric, the X boss stepped in with a flaming response.

"The reason I'm in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B," wrote Mr Musk.

"Take a big step back and F**K YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend," he added.

The reason I'm in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B.



Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2024

After being schooled by Mr Musk, the user attempted to pacify the situation by claiming that we was the biggest fan of the SpaceX boss

“There seems to be a lot of confusion about this interaction. I personally am the biggest fan of Elon on the planet and I always will be. I'm also capable of disagreeing with people I deeply respect and admire," the user wrote.

Also Read | "My Stepdad Is Indian": Elon Musk's Ex Girlfriend Amid Racism Against Indians In US

'Remove them, root and stem'

Notably, prior to the exchange, Mr Musk declared that "hateful, unrepentant racists" should be removed from the Republican Party "root and stem".

Mr Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, the co-heads of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Trump's soon-to-be-inaugurated cabinet are batting for legal immigration through H1-B visas while allies like Laura Loomer have opened a front, demanding ban on any kind of immigration.

After Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, posted that MAGA Republicans were now "taking a page from Democrats on how to lose elections while feeling good about themselves, Mr Musk chimed in with the response.

"Yes. And those contemptible fools must be removed from the Republican Party, root and stem," the X owner wrote, agreeing to Mr Adams.

The tech billionaire has long maintained that the US needs the best talent from abroad to come to America and innovate. However, his stand has put him at loggerheads with hardliner Republicans who fear that American jobs were being taken by outsiders.