Why Laura Loomer One Of Donald Trump's Biggest Supporters Is Fed Up With Elon Musk

Laura Loomer, a right-wing influencer and outspoken Donald Trump supporter, has launched a scathing attack on Elon Musk. Her grievances seem to stem from Musk's advocacy for increased immigration in the US tech sector.

Loomer took to X to denounce Musk's influence on Trump and label his "Department of Government Efficiency" project with Vivek Ramaswamy as a "vanity project".

Loomer's tirade didn't stop there. She predicted a falling out between Musk and Trump soon. Musk dismissed Loomer as a troll, but she continued her attacks, resorting to racist and homophobic slurs. She accused Musk of being a "pawn of China" and claimed he had "bought his way into MAGA".

"Remember when you voted for Biden and propped up @GovRonDeSantis and you said Trump was too old? We all know you only donated your money so you could influence immigration policy and protect your buddy Xi JinPing," she said in an X post, further adding, "He's a stage 5 clinger who over stayed his welcome at Mar a Lago in an effort to become Trump's side piece and be the point man for all of his accomplices in big Tech to slither into Mar a Lago."

Loomer's opposition to Musk appears to be driven by her anti-immigration views, which are rooted in her racist and Islamophobic beliefs. Her attacks on Musk also targeted his perceived ties to China and immigrants from India.

"The tech billionaires don't get to just walk inside Mar a Lago and stroke their massive checkbooks and rewrite our immigration policy so they can have unlimited slave laborers from India and China who never assimilated," she wrote on the platform. "I don't care about being called "racist" by people who don't have the best interest of the American worker in mind."

Interestingly, Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk's collaborator on the government efficiency project, also faced backlash from MAGA supporters for his comments criticising American culture. Ramaswamy's remarks sparked racist attacks from the far right, further alienating him from Trump loyalists.

The feud between Loomer, Musk, and Ramaswamy highlights the growing tensions within the MAGA movement. As Musk and Ramaswamy navigate the complexities of Trumpworld, they may soon find themselves at odds with the former president himself.

