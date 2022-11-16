Twitter's Blue Check Subscription To Be Relaunched On This Date

"Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid," Elon Musk said.

Twitter's Blue Check Subscription To Be Relaunched On This Date

Earlier, Elon Musk had said that Twitter will charge $8 per month for blue tick.

San Francisco:

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday that Twitter's sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on Nov. 29, a minor delay from his initial timeline to bring back the service on the social media platform.

"Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid," Musk tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

