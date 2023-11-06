Elon Musk's Grok AI Vs OpenAI's ChatGPT: Key Differences

Grok Is Created By Elon Musk's Artificial Intelligence startup xAI

Elon Musk's Artificial Intelligence startup xAI has launched a chatbot, known as Grok, which is expected to pose a major challenge to ChatGPT. Over the last few days, Mr Musk has been sharing updates on Grok, through his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

ChatGPT and Grok have unique features that distinguish them from one another. Here are five major differences between the chatbots:

1. Data Sources: ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, has a broad and diverse dataset. It draws information from sources like Common Crawl, web content, books, and Wikipedia. In contrast, Grok is trained using real-time data from the X platform. This real-time knowledge access sets Grok apart in terms of freshness and relevance.

2. Ownership: Grok is a creation of Elon Musk and a team of experts within the AI venture 'xAI.' ChatGPT, on the other hand, is the brainchild of OpenAI, an AI research organisation. These distinct ownership structures influence the development and direction of AI systems.

3. Market Availability: ChatGPT was publicly launched in November 2022, making its extensive capabilities accessible to a wide user base. Grok, however, is presently in its beta phase and accessible to a restricted user base in the United States. As per Elon Musk, “As soon as it's out of early beta, xAI's Grok system will be available to all X Premium+ subscribers."

4. Pricing: ChatGPT offers users two versions – a basic variant that is free, although it lacks real-time data updates, and a premium version priced at $20 per month, providing real-time access to information. On the other hand, Grok will be available to X's premium+ users at a lower monthly cost of $16, making it a potentially more cost-effective option.

5. Communication Style: Grok is designed to respond to queries with a witty and somewhat rebellious tone, distinguishing it from ChatGPT's communication style. This difference in style aims to offer a unique user experience, catering to various communication preferences.

Besides providing clever and rebellious answers, Mr Musk also asserted that Grok is created to add a touch of humour to its responses.