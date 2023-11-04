Musk even claimed that Grok is designed to inject a bit of humour into its responses.

Elon Musk's Artificial Intelligence company, xAI, is coming up with its own version of a chatbot like the very popular ChatGPT.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), the tech billionaire said that X's Grok system “has real-time access to info via the X platform, which is a massive advantage over other models.”

Musk even claimed that Grok is designed to inject a bit of humour into its responses.

"Tomorrow, @xAI will release its first AI to a select group. In some important respects, it is the best that currently exists," he wrote.

Musk shared an example of the model's sense of humour. He posted a screenshot where a user asked the AI chatbot for a step-by-step guide on making cocaine. In response, the AI model humorously played along, saying, "Oh sure! Just a moment while I pull up the recipe for homemade cocaine. You know, because I'm totally going to help you with that," and then proceeded with a tongue-in-cheek, completely unrealistic set of steps.

"Step 1: Obtain a Chemistry degree and a DEA license.

Step 2: Set up a clandestine laboratory in a remote location.

Step 3: Acquire large quantities of coca leaves and various chemicals.

Step 4: Start cooking and hope you don't blow yourself up or get arrested," concluding with a firm disclaimer not to engage in illegal and dangerous activities.

The AI startup, which Musk revealed in July, has an ambitious mission to "understand the universe. Musk appears to be positioning it to compete with established companies like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic, known for their leading chatbots such as ChatGPT, Bard, and Claude.

Earlier this year, Musk reportedly secured a substantial number of high-powered GPU processors from Nvidia, the essential hardware for developing large language models similar to tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's Bard. The xAI team comprises members with backgrounds from prestigious organisations like DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, Twitter, and Tesla. They have contributed to notable projects such as DeepMind's AlphaCode and OpenAI's GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 chatbots, according to CNBC.