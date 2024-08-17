'Effective Immediately': Elon Musk's X To Close Operations In Brazil

The X service remains available to the people of Brazil, said X. (Representational)

Media platform X said on Saturday it would close its operations in Brazil "effective immediately" due to what it called "censorship orders" from Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes.

X claims Moraes secretly threatened one of its legal representatives in Brazil with arrest if it did not comply with legal orders to take down some content from its platform. Brazil's Supreme Court, where Moraes has a seat, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The X service remains available to the people of Brazil, billionaire Elon Musk's platform said on Saturday.

