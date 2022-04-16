Easter 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Easter will be celebrated on April 17

For Christians, apart from Christmas, Easter is one of the most important festivals. This occasion marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ as per the New Testament of the Bible. This year, Easter will be celebrated on April 17. The whole process of making chocolate Easter bunnies and decorating Easter eggs is what makes it special.

The festival also signifies renewal, rebirth and new beginnings. So, while you gear up to visit churches and offer prayers, don't forget to exchange these messages with your loved ones.

-- May you feel God's bright and joyful blessings on this Easter. Wishing you a Happy Easter

-- May this Easter bring happiness, health, prosperity and new beginnings.

-- Sending you love, warm hugs and smiles. Extending my Easter wishes to you and your family

-- Spend some quality time with your loved ones this Easter and try to remember the real reason why it's celebrated.

-- Thank Jesus Christ for all the things you have been blessed with. Acknowledge his sacrifice and try to walk on the path that he showed. Happy Easter.

-- Easter teaches us the real meaning of faith and how profound are we to have Lord's blessing in our lives. Happy Easter to you and your family.

-- This Easter, I pray that your life is full of God's blessings, love and happiness.

-- Wishing you smiles, sunshine and all the sweet treats this Easter. Try to follow the path that Jesus Christ showed us.

-- Let us come together and spread joy and happiness everywhere. Have a blessed Easter.

-- I wish you and your family the best Easter. May God bless you with happiness and success in the coming time ahead.

-- This Easter, let's all be thankful for the life we have been blessed with. Happy Easter.