PM Modi, President Kovind Extend Greetings On Easter

Greeting people on Easter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished that the spirit of joy and brotherhood be furthered in society.

"Happy Easter! We recall the thoughts and ideals of Jesus Christ and the emphasis on social justice as well as compassion. May the spirit of joy and brotherhood be furthered in our society," PM Modi said in a tweet.

President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted people and said that Easter inspires citizens to follow the path of forgiveness, sacrifice and love

"Easter greetings to everyone! An occasion to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Easter inspires us to follow the path of forgiveness, sacrifice and love. May the teachings of Christ inspire all to work together for the betterment of entire humanity," he tweeted.

Easter is celebrated by Christians all over the world in belief of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox.

Spring equinox occurs when the Sun is exactly above the equator, thus making the day and night of equal lengths.