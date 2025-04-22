7-Year-Old Killed After Woman Sends Poisoned Easter Eggs To Ex's Family

A woman is accused of devising a deadly “revenge” plot to harm her ex-boyfriend's family, which killed the son of his current partner.

Jordelia Pereira Barbosa, 35, allegedly sent poisoned chocolate Easter eggs to her ex-boyfriend's house in Brazil, killing the 7-year-old boy, the New York Post reported.

Ms Barbosa reportedly spiked the chocolate eggs herself after purchasing them at a supermarket. She subsequently sent them by bicycle courier to her ex's new partner Mirian Lira's home in Brazil.

Ms Lira gave her children the chocolate eggs on Wednesday, April 16, and her 7-year-old son, Luis Silva, became "severely ill" immediately after consuming the chocolate.

Silva was rushed to a hospital in Imperatriz in the state of Maranhao, Brazil, and was intubated, but he died on Thursday (April 17).

The local media outlets FDamiaoNoticias and Imperatriz reported that Lira and her 13-year-old daughter Evelyn Fernanda were hospitalised in critical condition after allegedly eating the eggs on Wednesday, April 16.

Ms Lira reportedly displayed signs of poisoning shortly after her son was intubated, including purple hands and trouble breathing, as per Brazilian broadcaster G1.

According to local officials, Barbosa sent an Easter egg to Ms Lira's family along with the message, "With love, to Miriam Lira. Happy Easter." Investigators believe jealousy was the driving force behind Barbosa's evil plan.

Barbosa was arrested by the Maranhao Civil Police last Thursday while travelling to her hometown of Santa Ines on a bus after they found receipts that indicated she was involved in the poisoning.

She reportedly acknowledged buying the chocolates but denied poisoning the eggs. Along with the receipts, Barbosa's possession included two wigs, cards, scissors, a saw knife, and unidentified chemicals.

In a conversation with the authorities, Barbosa's ex-boyfriend suggested that she might have been involved in the revenge plot.

In a statement to the Standard, Brazilian security officer Maurício Martins claimed that the poisoning "was motivated by revenge and jealousy."

Barbosa previously devised an unsuccessful plot to poison her ex's new partner. She allegedly attempted to give Ms Lira tainted candies during a chocolate tasting event for the grocery staff where she was employed.

Imperatriz reported that authorities claimed that Barbosa visited Ms Lira's place of work pretending to give staff members a chocolate taste.

However, she was turned away when she was unable to provide any information on the company she was allegedly representing.

Following that, Barbosa allegedly purchased Easter eggs and had them delivered to Lira's house, which eventually killed her 7-year-old son.