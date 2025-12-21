Advertisement
All About Sam Altman's Cryptic Post On ChatGPT's 'Gift' That Turns Selfie Into Santa Message

The recent social media post by Sam Altman drew huge attention. It was accompanied by a gift emoji.

Read Time: 2 mins
All About Sam Altman's Cryptic Post On ChatGPT's 'Gift' That Turns Selfie Into Santa Message

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed a festive Easter egg in the ChatGPT app, which would allow users to transform their selfie into a personalised Santa-themed video message. This innovative feature combines image recognition with AI-generated video, creating a fun and interactive holiday experience.

"Here is a little hint," Altman wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The cryptic post drew huge attention as it was accompanied by a gift emoji. The post was viewed nearly two million times, with social media users rushing to the comment section to ask what it was about.

See the post here:

In the comment section, the user attempted to decode what he tried to convey. "I think I figured it out," said one user, asking others to paste the gift emoji into the ChatGPT chat.

Here's the step to create Santa's message:

1. Open the ChatGPT mobile app and send the gift emoji

2. Upload or take a selfie when prompted.

3. ChatGPT's Sora video-generation model creates a personalised Santa video message.

Some users tried the feature and shared their experience. The video features Santa Claus delivering a playful verdict on users' behaviour, based on their past interactions with ChatGPT. The user might receive praise and a thoughtful gift or a humorous "naughty" label.

The feature is reportedly available on both Free and Plus user accounts, with Plus subscribers possibly having higher usage limits.

GPT-5.2

Recently, OpenAI launched its GPT-5.2 artificial intelligence model. It came after Altman reportedly issued an internal "code red" in early December, redirecting teams to accelerate development in response to Google's Gemini 3 and put a hold on non-core projects. In a statement, the company said that GPT-5.2 comes with improvements in general intelligence, coding and long-context understanding.

Show full article

