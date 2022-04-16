Easter Day 2022: Why Is This Day Celebrated?

Easter Day: Easter is observed 3 days after Jesus Christ's crucifixion by the Romans. (Representational)

Easter is a tradition in Christianity, believed to be over 2,000 years old, which commemorates Jesus Christ's resurrection. It is one of the most important religious holidays for Christians all over the world. The festival is often associated with chocolate bunnies, colourful eggs, and feasts.

This year Easter is on April 17. Easter is observed three days after Jesus Christ's crucifixion by the Romans.

Christians celebrate Easter because they believe Jesus Christ rose from the dead three days after his crucifixion on Friday (Good Friday). His body was brought down from the cross and buried in a tomb. Three days after this, Jesus rose from the dead. He walked out of the tomb, appearing to one of his disciples Mary Magdalene.

Apart from Easter Sunday, the entire week leading up to Easter is considered holy. It begins on Palm Sunday, which is a week prior to Easter. The significant days after Palm Sunday include Maundy Thursday, when Jesus Christ supposedly had his last supper with his followers, Good Friday (when he was crucified), and Easter on Sunday.

Easter is also about family get-togethers and feasting besides offering prayers at the church. Easter traditionally falls on a Sunday between March 22 and April 25, depending on when the full moon occurs in the Spring.