Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.8 Hits Myanmar

According to NCS, the magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred at 12:53 am (IST) at a depth of 106 kilometres. It was recorded at Latitude 24.68 N and Longitude 94.87 E.

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.8 Hits Myanmar
Myanmar Earthquake: There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage
Naypyidaw:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar in the early hours of Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.


    EQ of M: 4.8, On: 24/01/2025 00:53:35 IST, Lat: 24.68 N, Long: 94.87 E, Depth: 106 Km, Location: Myanmar.
 

"EQ of M: 4.8, On: 24/01/2025 00:53:35 IST, Lat: 24.68 N, Long: 94.87 E, Depth: 106 Km, Location: Myanmar," the NCS stated in a post on X.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

