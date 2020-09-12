Earthquake With Magnitude 6.0 Strikes Near Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan:
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 was reported near Tokyo, Japan on Saturday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 407 km north-northeast (NNE) of Tokyo, Japan, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 8:14 AM IST at a depth of 47 km from the surface.
Tremors were felt in the following areas:
