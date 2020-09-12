Earthquake With Magnitude 6.0 Strikes Near Tokyo, Japan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 was reported near Tokyo, Japan on Saturday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 407 km north-northeast (NNE) of Tokyo, Japan, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 8:14 AM IST at a depth of 47 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:



