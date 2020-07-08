4.5 Magnitude Strikes Near Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Earthquake With Magnitude 4.5 Strikes Near Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 was reported near Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 81 km west-southwest (WSW) of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 2:12 AM IST at a depth of 5 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:



Are you living in the region, did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details or tweet your photos and videos to @ndtv.