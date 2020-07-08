4.5 Magnitude Strikes Near Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir:
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 was reported near Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 81 km west-southwest (WSW) of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 2:12 AM IST at a depth of 5 km from the surface.
Tremors were felt in the following areas:
