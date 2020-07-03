5.1 Earthquake Strikes Indonesia's Sulawesi

Kotamobagu, Indonesia:
An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was reported near Kotamobagu in Sulawesi on Friday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 647 km north-northeast (NNE) of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 12:30:23 AM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.
Tremors were felt in the following areas:
