4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Wednesday evening, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred 117 kilometers southeast of Fayzabad and at a depth of 100 kilometers.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 20-04-2022, 18:14:46 IST, Lat: 36.31 & Long: 71.43, Depth: 100 Km ,Location: 117km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," tweeted the NCS.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited.