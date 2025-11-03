Heartbreaking Videos Show Child's Body Dug Out Of Rubble After Afghan Quake

At least 20 people, including women and children, were killed, and over 320 others were injured after a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake shook northern Afghanistan before dawn on Monday. Most of the deaths and injuries were recorded in the Balkh and Samangan provinces, which suffered maximum damage in the midnight quake, according to Afghanistan's health ministry spokesperson, Sharafat Zaman.

Heartbreaking visuals released by Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence showed emergency workers and locals digging out the bodies of victims from the rubble as rescue and relief efforts continued in the affected areas.

Powerful Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan



At least 29 people have been killed and over 320 injured after a strong earthquake struck northern Afghanistan. The quake caused major damage, including to a historic mosque. Rescue efforts are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/0zsWx3syRt — Asim Umar (@Asimumar01) November 3, 2025

A video also emerged showing damage to Afghanistan's shrine of Mazar-e-Sharif, also known as the Blue Mosque -- a 15th-century landmark famed for its vibrant tiles. The footage showed that several bricks had fallen from the walls, but the mosque remained intact. The centuries-old site is one of Afghanistan's most revered religious landmarks and a major gathering place during Islamic and cultural festivals.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement that a rockslide briefly blocked a main mountain highway linking Kabul with Mazar-e-Sharif, but the road was later reopened. It said some people who were injured and trapped along the highway were transported to the hospital.

Tragic news from northern Afghanistan as a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits near Mazar-i-Sharif. 8 lives lost, nearly 200 injured, and damage to the historic Blue Mosque. The quake was also felt in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Stay safe, everyone. #Earthquake #Afghanistan #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/AugFEeK9c6 — ceanpolitics (@ceanglobal) November 3, 2025

The quake was felt in Kabul and several other provinces in Afghanistan.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the quake was located 22 kilometres (14 miles) west-southwest of the town of Khulm, and it struck at 12:59 a.m. at a depth of 28 kilometres (17 miles).

Yousaf Hammad, a spokesman for Afghanistan's disaster management agency, said most of the injured suffered minor wounds and were discharged after receiving initial treatment.

The disaster adds to the long list of deadly quakes to hit Afghanistan and kill about 560 people on average each year, causing annual damages estimated at $80 million. Afghanistan is hemmed in by rugged mountains and is prone to a range of natural disasters, but its earthquakes cause the most fatalities.

Studies indicate at least 355 earthquakes with a magnitude higher than 5.0 have hit Afghanistan since 1990.